6-18-2021 8:13am
STN Summer Fun Photo Contest - Send us your pictures!
Every week during the summer, The Sun Times News will be featuring a fun photo that gets submitted by our readers. Please, send your submissions to ccolby@thesuntimesnews.com for consideration. A winner will be chosen from submissions that get sent in each week and prizes will be awarded weekly. This is just a fun way to share fun things that are happening with other readers, and give you a moment to be the star. Send us your pictures!