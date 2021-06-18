Comcast in Dexter Temporarily Repaired, Permanent Fix Coming

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Some residents of Dexter have been struggling with a Comcast internet service intermittent outage over the past several weeks. The frustration surfaced at the June 14, 2021, City Council meeting.

See article: City Addresses Comcast Outage in Dexter

The topic came up several times during the Council meeting resulting in both Mayor Keough and city staff doubling down on their efforts as liaisons for residents experiencing loss of internet service.

In a follow-up phone call with the Sun Times, Michelle Gilbert, Vice President of Public Relations for Comcast, updated the repairs and permanent solution.

“We did some repairs on June 15, and the issue has not reoccurred,” said Gilbert, but then she went on to explain. “This repair, though, is a temporary fix. It’s going to be permanently repaired in the early morning maintenance window on June 22.”

Gilbert explained that the early morning maintenance window is from 1:00 am to 6:00 am. That time frame was chosen because internet usage is at its lowest.

The original problem was the intermittent failure of a fiber optic component within a portion of the network. Because the problem was irregular, troubleshooting was difficult. “That’s why it took longer than we would like to fix the issue,” said Gilbert.

When asked the best course of action customers could take when their internet is disrupted, Gilbert gave a two-fold answer.

The quickest way to check is through Comcast’s Xfinity App.

“It’s a good first step because it is really simple,” said Gilbert. “You don’t have to worry about calling into a call center or waiting for someone to come to your house. Nobody wants to wait around for a repair if it’s something you can do in five minutes.”

If the app doesn’t fix the problem, a phone call is next. Customers will be walked through troubleshooting steps. And if that still doesn’t remedy the situation, a repair will be scheduled.

“Our network team feels very confident that they found the issue, and they have corrected it,” said Gilbert.

The City of Dexter had collected addresses as residents reported the internet problem. The City turned the addresses over to Comcast, and Gilbert described the process as “very helpful.”

Photo by Lonnie Huhman