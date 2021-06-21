Dexter Forum Notes 06-19-21

From John Hansen, Moderator

Smiles. People had smiles. No masks. It felt good to be back live, in person. So we talked trash - not insults, we don't do that, but real garbage. The township folks especially were having frequent problems with missed pick-ups and recycling mixed in with regular trash. We placed the blame on a shortage of drivers, a soft market for recyclables, and, oh yeah, us - we produce too much waste.

Now here is another thing you can only learn at the Forum. Why doesn't someone pick up all the signs and barrels left alongside the road now that Miller Road is open again? The answer is efficiency. The contractor who rents those items out is gambling that their new destination is closer than their storage yard so instead of moving them twice they just wait for a new order to come in and move them once. Now you know.

We talked a lot about adjustments in the labor market. Fewer folks want to be teachers and police officers and many entry-level jobs are going unfilled while 'techy' kinds of people can basically name their own salary.

Speaking of job openings - there are now two open seats on the school board and the City council is still running with one empty chair.

We will meet next on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 8:30 AM again at the Dexter United Methodist Church. Our goal is to return to the Wellness Center as soon as they are willing to accommodate us.