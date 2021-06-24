Update on Dexter School Board Vacancies

From Dexter Community Schools:

June 23, 2021

Dear DCS Parents and Staff,

I’m sad to share with you that two long-standing DCS Board of Education members are stepping down at the end of June. Board President Dr. Julie Schumaker was elected to the DCS Board of Education in 2003. Board Secretary and former Board Vice President Dr. Daryl Kipke began his service on the DCS Board of Education in 2014. Their leadership and service to the students of Dexter and the Dexter community has been diligent, thoughtful, responsive, and will have lasting impact for past, current, and future students.

As a result of these resignations, DCS will be accepting applications for 2 open school board positions starting on July 1st through July 16th. These appointees will be asked to serve through November, 2022. Both seats will be on the November 2022 election ballot for a 6-year term. By law, applicants must live in the Dexter Community School District and the board must appoint individuals to fill the open seats within 30 days of the resignations.

Anyone who may be interested in applying for the open seats and who would like to learn more about board service are invited to meet with a limited number of of current board members on either Monday, June 28th at 6:00pm in the Bates Boardroom or at an information session the week of July 12th (time and day to be announced TBD). The application process and information will be sent out on June 30th. Eligible applicants should plan for a board interview on either Wednesday, July 21st between 5pm - 8pm or Monday, July 26th between 3pm - 5:30pm

The Board will formally appoint two new members at their special meeting on Monday, July 26th. The appointees will be sworn in and begin board service at the 7pm regular meeting that evening.

Thank you for your continued support and Go Dreads!

Christopher Timmis, EdD

Superintendent