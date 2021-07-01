Local Man Marks 30 Years in Land Preservation

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

In June 1991, Barry Lonik was elected to the Board of Trustees for a nascent land conservancy in Washtenaw County called Potawatomi Community Land Trust. It was the first step in a mission that had been calling to him since he was a teen.

Barry first started yearning for green, open spaces as a young teen growing up in Oak Park just north of Detroit, a place describes as a “concrete jungle.”

“I was 13 and got a map to find the nearest flowing water,” he recalls. “It was in Birmingham. So, I got on my bike and rode there myself.”

From that first venture, Barry continued exploring different areas as well as he could. Little did he know then that his youthful passion for the outdoors would evolve into a vocation of saving it. Years later, as an adult, he moved to Dexter and was overwhelmed by the beauty and vastness of the unblemished countryside.

Barry's latest effort resulted in the purchase of a conservation easement for the 204-acre Base Lake Farm in Webster Township. While the land may continue to be used for agricultural purposes, it will never become a housing development.

“There just wasn’t anything like this where I grew up,” he says. “But then, and this is going back thirty years now, I started to see the same development happening around here.”

Not wanting to see western Washtenaw County become a concrete jungle where someone would have to travel seven miles to find a natural resource, Barry turned to land conservancy to prevent that.

He was elected to the Board of the Potawatomi Community Land Trust in 1991. A year later, Barry was elected board president and soon began fundraising. His part-time efforts became a full-time position. He led the organization—now called Legacy Land Conservancy—for ten years, establishing it as a respected, sustaining nonprofit organization based in Ann Arbor.

In its simplest form, Barry describes land conservancy as “where a local organization can purchase land or have it donated as nature preserves and also negotiate conservation easements.”

He explains that a contract is made with a landowner to purchase the property or purchase just the development rights. In the latter case, the property owner retains the property for agriculture or recreational use, but they can’t build houses on it.

“We want to prevent that kind of development because of the other values that those natural resources provide people—scenic views, safe groundwater, wildlife habitat, and agricultural use,” says Barry. “These are all the conservation values to the property that we’re seeking to maintain going forward.”

During the latter part of his tenure with the conservancy, Barry also led the charge to promote public funding to purchase natural areas as preserves and conservation easements on farmland. In the succeeding years, proposals to establish dedicated funding have been passed with overwhelming support by voters in Washtenaw County, the City of Ann Arbor, and three townships (Ann Arbor, Scio, and Webster) a total of ten times. Over $200 million of public funds have been committed to protecting open space and agricultural land in the county.

Barry currently operates his consulting firm Treemore Ecology and Land Services and staffs the three funded township programs. He is responsible for the protection of 110 properties totaling over 7,700 acres over the last three decades. Of all that Barry is most proud of protecting the 478-acre centennial farm of Howard and Kelven Braun on the border of the City of Saline, the 286-acre centennial farm of Charles and Catherine Braun farm in Ann Arbor Township, and the sesquicentennial 160-acre Aprill farm in Scio Township as well as helping to establish a half dozen farms that are producing fresh fruit, vegetables and meat on the edge of Ann Arbor.

Barry lives on a two-acre property west of Dexter dubbed “Rancho Tranquilico” where he grows most of his fruits and vegetables and has installed a prairie on half of it. He also hosts musical events in his 130-year-old barn in the summer and loves to hike, swim, sail, ski, run and bike the woods, waters, and backroads near his home.

“I feel very fortunate to have been in the right place at the right time in a community that sees the value in maintaining open space,” says Barry. “There are eight publicly funded land preservation programs of this kind in Michigan. And, five of them are here in Washtenaw County.”