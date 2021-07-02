Dexter school board talk vacancies and concrete

The Dexter school board is now accepting applications for those interested in filling the two open board seats.

In a message to the community on July 1, Dexter Community Schools said the Board of Education is looking to fill two vacancies created by the June 30 resignations of Dr. Julie Schumaker and Dr. Daryl Kipke.

According to State law, the school board must fill the vacancy within the next thirty days. The terms for both seats run through December 31, 2021.

The Board is now accepting applications. To indicate your interest in being considered for this vacancy, citizens should submit the following application materials via the district website no later than July 16th at 4 p.m.:

online letter of intent (via Google form on District website; no more than one page long, detailing the candidate's experiences and qualifications they would bring to board service);

notarized affidavit of identity affirming application eligibility (form attached and posted at dexterschools.org/board);

resume including home address, telephone number, and email address.

Qualified candidates will interview with the Board of Education on Wednesday, July 21 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. or Monday, July 26, between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (if needed, depending on number of applicants).

The Board will select an appointee immediately following the interviews on July 26 and the appointees will be sworn in and seated to begin their appointments at the 7 p.m. regular board meeting on July 26.

Anyone who has questions about board service may email the entire Board of Education at boe@dexterschools.org or contact individual trustees by using the emails listed in the BOE directory.

Anyone with questions about the application process should contact Hope Vestergaard at vestergaardh@dexterschools.org or 734-424-4102.

In other school district news, the school board approved a big and important project to repair various areas of concrete throughout the district campus.

At its June 28 meeting, the school board unanimously approved a contract for the removal and replacement of concrete walks and curbs with GM & Sons. The total project budget is not to exceed $425,000.

Funding for the project will be from the 2017 Bond.

DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis said there is a significant amount of work that is expected to be done. Examples of where the work is needed, includes different entrance areas to sidewalk areas at buildings like Wylie Elementary School, Creekside Intermediate School and Bates.

Timmis said the work is needed because some areas of the concrete pose a safety/ADA issue. He said this project is also about properly maintaining taxpayer property. The goal is to get as much done before school starts.

It was said at the meeting that work was expected to get underway as soon as possible.