Dexter Community Update 07-03-21

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The following is a synopsis of the Dexter City Council’s regular meeting on June 28, 2021.

General Updates

Millennial Place Condos, proposed on Grand St. across from Grandview Commons, submitted for its final site plan review with the Planning Commission.

The City Council is considering resuming in-person meetings in September at St. Andrews United Church of Christ.

The Dexter Crossing road project is expected to begin in mid-August.

In an email, the Dexter Daze Committee requested a donation from the City for the event. Interim City Manager Justin Breyer explained that under state statute MCL 123.851, cities are only allowed to spend money on specifically listed national holidays.

The Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative informed the City that the new website for the Border-to-Border Trail would go live sometime in July.

The Third St. and Broad St. reconstruction project, delayed this year, is on track for summer 2022.

The WRRMA Recycle Project is underway in Dexter. The program’s focus is to improve the quality of recyclables. The second phase has begun, and residents may see some tags alerting them to issues with their recyclables.

The outdoor ping pong table initiative is moving forward. Possible locations have been flagged for City review. A survey is being constructed for public input.

Mast Rd bridgework is on schedule to be finished by the end of August.

The Council met in a work session on June 30 to discuss candidates for the City Manager position.

Comcast replaced a faulty fiber optic component on June 23. The repair seems to have solved recent problems with the company’s internet service in Dexter.

Councilmember Hubbard reported on attending the Dexter Pride Event held June 26 in Monument Park. Hubbard spoke as a citizen at the gathering, reflecting how acceptance of the LGTBQ community has grown over the year. She also expressed her sadness to the Council about the youth's stories of being bullied and struggling with mental health.

Consent Agenda

In its consent agenda, the Council approved the following:

Bills and payroll for $227,580.75.

The Mayor’s recommendations to the City’s boards and commissions. DDA: Doug Finn, Fred Schmid, Mike Penn

Planning Commission: Matt Kowalski, Chet Hill, Allison Heatley

Parks and Recreation: Becky Murillo, Toni Henkemeyer

Arts, Culture, & Heritage: Lynn Babcock, Rich Bellas, Beverly Hill

Zoning Board of Appeals: Lisa Smerek, Robin Cohen

Fiscal year 2020-21 city budget amendments

Fiscal year 2020-21 DDA budget amendments

Maintenance contract for election equipment for years 6-10 for $11,083.80

Amendment to WRRMA Articles of Incorporation to allow the City of Ann Arbor to join

Fiscal year 2021-22 fee schedule resolution

City Council Vacancy

Mayor Keough recommended Sanam Arab fill the Council’s empty seat. The Council voted in favor of Ms. Arab, appointing her to fill out the remainder of the term vacated by Julie Knight last March.

See article: Meet Dexter’s Newest Council Member, Sanam Arab

Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget

The Council adopted the FY 2021-22 budget.

The City of Dexter creates budgets for the following funds: General Fund, Major Streets, Local Streets, Municipal Streets, Solid Waste Collection Fund, Tree Replacement Fund, Facilities, Bond Debt Service Fund, Road Bond Debt Service Fund, Special Projects, Equipment Replacement Fund, Sewer Enterprise Fund, and water Enterprise Fund.

More information on the budget can be found in the City Council meeting packet.

Public Hearing on Conflict of Interest

The Council postponed setting a date for the public hearing on the City’s Conflict of Interest Ordinance. The delay comes from improvements in the language of the ordinance that the Council wishes to incorporate.

Public Hearing on Wireless Infrastructure

The Council set a public hearing on July 26, 2021, to consider an amendment to the General Code of Ordinances for Small Cell Wireless Infrastructure Regulation.

Temporary Staff Support

Assistant City Manager Justin Breyer moved into the Interim City Manager position last December. Since then, City Council has conducted interviews for a permanent City Manager. But in the interim period, City Staff has been short one full-time employee. Mr. Breyer requested the Council to approve a proposal that would hire an OHM advisor to assist the City with its projects for the next two months. OHM is the engineering firm that consults with the City on its urban endeavors. The Council approved the proposal. The position is for 24 hours a week with a total cost not to exceed $18,400.

External Facilitator for New Fire Station

Councilmember Griffin submitted a suggestion for discussion that the Council engages an outside facilitator to help move the City forward on its long-standing fire station issue.

See article: Council Members Michels and Griffin Urge Council to Get Moving on Fire Station

Environmental Assessment for New Offices

The Council approved a proposal from ASTI Environment to conduct a second environmental assessment for the new city offices at 3515 Broad St. to not exceed $13,190. The move results from a recommendation from the City’s attorney and would enable the City to file a Baseline Environmental Assessment with the state.