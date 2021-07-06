Dexter Forum Notes 07-03-21

From John Hansen

We celebrated our Independence, not just from the British, but also (cautiously) from the virus by returning to our home base at the Wellness Center. Karl showed his independence by celebrating with his extended family on the shores of Lake Michigan. John Scharff anchored the conservative stool.

We noted the passing of long term attendee Buzz Sellman and the transition to care by another regular, Don Thackery. We have been meeting together for long enough now to have developed a level of personal care for one another.

The Dexter Historical Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with attendant hoopla. This is more about the museum than Gordon Hall but they own that too.

Another Gordon, Darr that is, spoke on behalf of the Hudson Education Center's new subsidiary The Hudson Music Center's new venture called the New Horizon Band. This is geared towards older folks who might be beginners on their instrument but will include more experienced folks as teachers and mentors. www.hecmusic.org

Jack Campbell, our builder friend, let us know that land is expensive, lumber is really expensive and labor is expensive and hard to find but everything else is great.

The real star of the show was a visit by our newest City council member, Sanam Arab. Sanam has been in the community for 5-6 years and worked her way up to council through service on the Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee. We gave her a chance to tell us a little about herself before dunking her in the fire station issue. She handled that well. John Scharff, also an elected official who serves as the treasurer of Webster Township, kindly pointed out that the new, soon-to-be-dedicated fire hall there was built on time and under budget with cash saved up over the decades. A penny here, a penny there.......

We will meet next on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 8:30 AM at The Dexter Wellness Center.