Encore Theatre Presents “BE OUR GUEST” an Evening of Disney in Concert July 8-10

By Dayle Ann Hunt, Guest Contributor



The Encore Musical Theatre Company presents BE

OUR GUEST: Songs from Disney as part of their Back to

Broadway summer concert series. The Encore has already

presented two outstanding, sold-out weekend concerts in

their series of seven this summer, each with a guest star

direct from Broadway! The series debuts the Maas theatre

in their new performance venue, an adaptive reuse of the

historic Copeland Building at 7714 Ann Arbor Street.

Broadway’s Herman Sebek is featured in BE OUR GUEST, opening at The Encore on July 8.

Broadway star, Herman

Sebek (Miss Saigon, Cats,

Shogun, Song and Dance,

West Side Story) joins

Encore favorites Jojo

Engelbert (Fun Home, The

Secret Garden) and Gayle E.

Martin (Crazy for You, Into

the Wild), along with Encore

newcomers, Detroit native

Arielle Crosby (Motown the Musical, Nat’l tour) and

University of Michigan School

of Music, Theatre and Dance

graduate Hugh Entrekin.



Bring your favorite prince or princess and enjoy a special

evening designed to leave the whole family feeling the magic

of Disney. From “Part of Your World” to “Hakuna Matata” to

“Let It Go”, you’re sure to leave humming a familiar tune or

two!

The Back to Broadway summer concert series at The

Encore is generously presented by Jan Lyons, with additional

support from Michigan Radio and The Benard L. Maas

Foundation.

Please note the earlier 7PM start time for this family

friendly concert. Doors open at 6:30. Get your tickets today

before they’re gone!

https://the-encore.ticketleap.com/be-our-guest/