Encore Theatre Presents “BE OUR GUEST” an Evening of Disney in Concert July 8-10
By Dayle Ann Hunt, Guest Contributor
The Encore Musical Theatre Company presents BE
OUR GUEST: Songs from Disney as part of their Back to
Broadway summer concert series. The Encore has already
presented two outstanding, sold-out weekend concerts in
their series of seven this summer, each with a guest star
direct from Broadway! The series debuts the Maas theatre
in their new performance venue, an adaptive reuse of the
historic Copeland Building at 7714 Ann Arbor Street.
Broadway star, Herman
Sebek (Miss Saigon, Cats,
Shogun, Song and Dance,
West Side Story) joins
Encore favorites Jojo
Engelbert (Fun Home, The
Secret Garden) and Gayle E.
Martin (Crazy for You, Into
the Wild), along with Encore
newcomers, Detroit native
Arielle Crosby (Motown the Musical, Nat’l tour) and
University of Michigan School
of Music, Theatre and Dance
graduate Hugh Entrekin.
Bring your favorite prince or princess and enjoy a special
evening designed to leave the whole family feeling the magic
of Disney. From “Part of Your World” to “Hakuna Matata” to
“Let It Go”, you’re sure to leave humming a familiar tune or
two!
The Back to Broadway summer concert series at The
Encore is generously presented by Jan Lyons, with additional
support from Michigan Radio and The Benard L. Maas
Foundation.
Please note the earlier 7PM start time for this family
friendly concert. Doors open at 6:30. Get your tickets today
before they’re gone!