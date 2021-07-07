Who Knew Reading Could Be So Much Fun?

"Come Get Academically Fit With Us!"

Are you blessed with a super-active child who has either a large personality, an intense inner world, or a bit of both? Do they struggle with reading? If this describes your amazing child, you are in luck! Jon Royce recently opened Tutorfit456, LLC, which is geared toward children in grades 4, 5, and 6.

This facility offers academic interval training, which is a method that incorporates bursts of exercise with bouts of reading and discussion. The good news for Dexter children, is that it is located within walking distance between Wylie and Creekside. They have a fun spot located adjacent to The Parts Peddler, at 2904 Baker St, Suite B, Dexter MI. 48130. The program is open for children in the surrounding areas, as well.

Royce, CEO and Founder of Tutorfit456, is a Dexter resident. He brought his 14 years of experience and passion for education, to the table, as an interviewee for the role of Dexter High School Principal. Having endured a rocky K-12 school career, Royce understands the long term impact of realizing that you are not keeping up with your peers. He comments, “We want to serve the kids, that are like us, so that they won’t suffer from the long-term effects of self doubt, and wondering if they are smart. Even as an adult, it sticks with you.”

Royce has ADHD and Auditory Dyslexia, and has conquered life as a Principal in the Ypsilanti School District. He currently works at ACCE (Achieving College & Career Education) Alternative High School. Due to the negative connotations of the word “Alternative”, Royce is leading the charge to rename the facility to ACCE Innovative High School. Royce has researched studies and articles that link athletics to improved learning, hence the dream of Tutorfit456 was put to paper and presented to a possible business partner.

Andre Harris, also a Dexter resident, is the Director of Student Improvement and Head Academic Trainer. He has ADD and other learning disabilities. Early on in his life, he was offered a job in a daycare. Surprisingly, Harris loved that experience. He was able to quickly locate and bond with those children who might later be termed “problem kids”. It enriched his life and he knew he wanted to always help kids who were like him. When Harris read Royce’s business plan, he quickly got on board. He explains that, “We are excited to track the data, so that we can show that this works.”

These guys get it. They both agree that, “We want to reach these kids in these grades, before they are completely shut off to the idea of school. They won’t be too far behind from their peers at this grade level. After the 6th grade, it is more difficult to pull a kid back into the idea of learning. By the 4th grade, most struggling kids are making observations of those around them and becoming self-aware. They will know that they aren’t keeping up.”

Tutorfit456 offers 3 different options, in 2 available sessions, starting at $60/week, with a recommended 9-week commitment. There are immediate openings for 10 students. If you are a student athlete, looking for volunteer opportunities, this is the place! They are looking for athletes to show these kids that reading books is cool. The expected educational outcome is improved self-confidence and fluency in reading, along with vocabulary and NWEA reading scores. Royce clarifies that, “Fundamentally, our job isn’t to help them. It’s for us to show them how to help themselves.”

Kids do not have to be diagnosed with ADD, ADHD, or any learning disability to join. Tutorfit456 is looking for super-active children who have large personalities, or an intense inner world, or a bit of both. There will be a Parent Informational Meeting, via Google Meet, on July 13 at 7pm https://www.tutorfit456.com/parent-information.html. For enlightenment into Tutorfit456, please visit, https://www.tutorfit456.com/. Royce guarantees that, “No kid will ever walk out of here feeling stupid.”