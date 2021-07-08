Local Scouts Strengthen Area Waterfowl Habitat

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Local Cub Boy Scout Pack 477 has been busy enhancing wildlife habitat for the Dexter area.

In conjunction with Ducks Unlimited, Pack 477 fulfilled a conservation project by constructing waterfowl nesting boxes. On Saturday, June 26, the scouts gathered at the Ducks Unlimited regional office on Newman Blvd. off of Baker Rd.

The kids were eager to get started in helping out their feathered friends.

“The nesting box project was really fun for the scouts, and we got 20 boxes built,” says Pack Leader Betsy Finn. “The project was part of our June pack activity.”

Waterfowl nesting boxes provide a fabricated alternative for hens to nest in relative safety from predators. The implementation of large numbers of nesting boxes can be used to boost local populations of waterfowl, such as wood ducks, in areas where natural nesting cavities are limited.

The aim of any scout project is for the kids to learn new skills while they think about the world at large.

“Many of the scouts took their boxes home with them to install,” says Betsy. “The boxes will be distributed in area preserves and parks. Local residents have also requested nesting boxes for their property.”

In addition to learning more about conservation, the scouts got to enjoy some hands-on practice with tools.

Photos courtesy of Betsy Finn.