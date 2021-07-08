Local Scouts Strengthen Area Waterfowl Habitat
By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter
Local Cub Boy Scout Pack 477 has been busy enhancing wildlife habitat for the Dexter area.
In conjunction with Ducks Unlimited, Pack 477 fulfilled a conservation project by constructing waterfowl nesting boxes. On Saturday, June 26, the scouts gathered at the Ducks Unlimited regional office on Newman Blvd. off of Baker Rd.
“The nesting box project was really fun for the scouts, and we got 20 boxes built,” says Pack Leader Betsy Finn. “The project was part of our June pack activity.”
Waterfowl nesting boxes provide a fabricated alternative for hens to nest in relative safety from predators. The implementation of large numbers of nesting boxes can be used to boost local populations of waterfowl, such as wood ducks, in areas where natural nesting cavities are limited.
“Many of the scouts took their boxes home with them to install,” says Betsy. “The boxes will be distributed in area preserves and parks. Local residents have also requested nesting boxes for their property.”
Photos courtesy of Betsy Finn.