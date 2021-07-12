Dexter Area Historical Society's 50-Year Celebration

From the Dexter Area Historical Society

This year, the Dexter Area Historical Society is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of our founding which occurred on July 29, 1971. We are proud to have spent 50 years “preserving our history and inspiring our community to connect the past with the future”.

We are planning two celebrations to allow our members and friends to share our pride in our buildings: The Dexter Area Museum and Gordon Hall.

The first event will be an Open House at the Dexter Area Museum on Sunday, July 25th, 2021 from 2 to 4pm. Displays and refreshments will be available outside and then you are invited in to see all the wonderful displays in the museum. The event is free and open to all. We welcome donations to help support DAHS and the Dexter Area Museum.

The second event will be on September 10th at Gordon Hall and will be a special “Golden Anniversary Evening” preceding this year’s Gordon Hall Days which are on the 11th and 12th of September. Information on tickets for the Golden Anniversary event will be published in our Summer Newsletter.

For more information, please check our website - DexterHistory.org or call us at 734-426-2519.