$1.4M grant to Washtenaw Community College supports student success

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) has received a $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support incoming freshmen in completing their associate degrees and reaching their academic and career goals.

The new Alpha Scholars program offers unique opportunities to connect students with WCC’s rich support services and exceptional teaching, as well as with peers who share career goals and common interests.

Students will develop both an academic and career plan and engage in academic, professional and social experiences designed to help them succeed and thrive.

“We are excited to announce this grant that enables us to drive student success in new ways, designing programs that wrap additional layers of support around our students and provide them with a close community of peers who they’ll journey through college with,” said WCC President Dr. Rose Bellanca.

Alpha Scholars will help students frame a strong professional foundation, build their network and prepare for their next steps.

Completing an associate degree at a community college is a great way to save money and prepare for transfer to a four-year university. Nearly 70% of WCC’s students intend to transfer to complete a bachelor’s degree.

“This group of students will learn the value of peer relationships to explore opportunities in college and build a path to their future,” said Dr. Kimberly Hurns, Executive Vice President for Instruction & Academic Affairs.

To learn more about WCC’s Alpha Scholars program, including funding information, visit wccnet.edu/alpha-scholars or email alphascholars@wccnet.edu.