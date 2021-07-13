Webster Twp Police Report, May 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

From Washtenaw Co Sheriff

During May there were 80 total calls for service, down from 100 a year ago. During this time a total of three traffic stops were made with 1 citation issued.

Deputies were also called for six welfare checks, three mental health checks, three assaults, and one attempted suicide.

Noteworthy events in Webster Township during the last month include:

On May 10th Deputies investigated a Fraud Complaint in the 4700 Block of Gregory Road. An unknown suspect opened an account in the complainant’s name and withdrew a large sum of money. There are currently no suspects or leads in this incident.

On May 13th Deputies investigated a Suspicious Incident and Malicious Destruction of Property Complaint in the 6100 Block of Mast Road. Unknown suspect(s) using an unknown type of firearm damaged the complainant’s workshop. There are currently no suspects or leads in this incident.

On May 13th Deputies responded to the 7300 Block of Webster Church Road for a Criminal Sexual Conduct Investigation involving a 3-Year-Old child. The case is under investigation.

On May 22nd Deputies responded to the 6300 Block of Gregory Road for a reckless and possibly intoxicated driver. Contact was made with the vehicle and driver who subsequently led deputies on a short pursuit before stopping and parking in a relative’s driveway. The 34-Year-Old driver was arrested without incident for Operation While Intoxicated [OWI]. The case is pending a toxicology report.