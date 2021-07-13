Dexter Community Players Look Forward to Returning to the Stage

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

“The show must go on!”

Nobody believes that adage more than the committed troupe of community performers that comprise the Dexter Community Players (DCP).

Showing surprising resilience after a year where not only did all of their shows get cancelled (along with everything else), but they lost their theater. However, the company has bounced back into with an exciting season ahead.

“You can just feel the excitement in every rehearsal because everyone is so excited to be able to do live theater again,” says Abby Briggs, Executive Director for the DCP. “There is happiness all around.”

The DCP, however, is still looking for a permanent home. It’s tough to find one for a few reasons. The group is a community group of volunteers on a shoestring budget and must rely on existing space that is available for use. They want their permanent home to be in Dexter. The City has limited options for the performers. Until something is figured out, they make do with what they can.

“For our upcoming season, our fall and spring shows will be performed at Columbus Hall,” explains Abby. “We will do our big summer show at the high school’s Center for Performing Arts because it is available to us in the summertime.”

Abby Briggs is the Executive Director of the Dexter Community Players which have been entertaining the community since 1981. Photo courtesy Abby Briggs.

The DCP is looking outside of Dexter for its winter show that involves a lot of youth. “Our youth shows typically have 40 to 50 kids in them,” says Abby. “You can’t that many kids in a small space, so we need a real theater.”

One possibility for the performers could be in the new city office complex at 3515 Broad St. The buildings have more space than the City of Dexter requires. The City is entertaining queries from parties interested in possibly leasing some of the extra room. One of the spaces is an outbuilding that Abby believes could work for the DCP if it became available. She has submitted her interest to the City.

But the lack of a theater isn’t stopping the troupe.

Mark your calendars. The DCP performs The Great American Trailer Park Musical August 6-8 at Columbus Hall in Dexter.

“I can honestly say it is the funniest show I've ever been a part of,” says Abby. “It's just super hilarious.”

The musical is set in Armadillo Acres, “north Florida’s most exclusive manufactured housing community.” A new tenant moves into the community, a stripper on the run from her ex-boyfriend who shows up and causes chaos. Another character is an agoraphobic who hasn’t left her trailer in 20 years. The agoraphobic’s husband, Norbert, works a toll booth on the Florida turnpike, and “things get a little crazy,” laughs Abby.

“It’s a mature show that you wouldn’t want to bring your young child to,” says Abby. “I’d place it somewhere between a PG-13 and R rating.”

You can find ticket information at https://www.dextercommunityplayers.org/