Scio Twp Police Report, May 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During May 2021, there were 636 calls for service, up from 590 last year. Deputies conducted 128 traffic stops during this time with 25 citations issued.

Officers also responded to 18 welfare checks, nine mental health checks, two assaults, and one attempted suicide.

Noteworthy events in Scio Township during last month include:

On May 8, deputies responded to the intersection of Jackson Road and Wagner Road for a 3-vehicle crash. Witnesses reported that the at-fault driver was bleeding from the face and fleeing the scene on foot. A County K-9 was requested and attempted to track the subject. The K-9 tracked for several hundred yards, eventually finding the subject’s boots in a dealership parking lot. The K-9 was unable to locate the subject, however his identity is known and charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On May 13, deputies responded to the 100 block of N. Staebler for a Burglary complaint. The victim reported that a window had been broken out of the residence and that a mason jar containing marijuana had been stolen. The victim provided possible suspect information; however, no charges have been filed.

On May 17, deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Hemlock for a subject armed with a handgun knocking on the caller’s door. Deputies arrived and located the subject in a vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputies were able to detain the driver and recover the firearm. Through their investigation, Deputies learned that the subject knocked on the wrong door and was at the location to purchase a pair of shoes. It was determined that the subject was lawfully possessing the firearm which was properly registered. Deputies educated the subject on the proper carry methods of a firearm.

On May 23, deputies responded to the 4200 block of Eyrie to assist Officers with the Pittsfield Township Police Department in locating a Domestic Violence suspect. Deputies and officers were unable to locate the subject at the residence, however, located the subject on Little Lake Drive. As deputies and officers attempted to make contact, the subject fled on foot into the wood line. Deputies established a perimeter and requested a K-9 Unit. The K-9 began tracking the subject through the wood at which time he again attempted to flee on foot. Deputies located the subject in the woods and took him into custody without incident. The suspect was turned over to officers with the Pittsfield Township Police Department and additional charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Officer for Resisting Arrest.