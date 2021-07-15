Dexter Twp Police Report, May 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During May, there were 99 calls for service which is slightly down from 101 last year. During this time Deputies made 9 traffic stops issuing 2 citations.

Officers also responded to five citizen assists, three welfare checks, one mental health check, one attempted suicide, and one assault with intent to murder.

Noteworthy events in Dexter Township during the last month include:

On May 14th Deputies responded to the 7000 Block of Glen Circle Drive for a missing 11-Year-Old Autistic Child. Deputies arrived and began to canvas the area however the child was found by neighbors in the neighborhood and was unharmed. The child was reunited with her parents.

On May 19th Deputies responded to the 12000 Block of Island Lake Road for a medical emergency where a subject in a group home was not breathing. First Responders arrived and began life-saving efforts however the 42-Year-Old resident could not be revived. The death appears natural and is closed pending the return of the death certificate.

On May 22nd Deputies responded to the 7900 Block of Sauer Drive for a Felony Assault involving a knife in progress. Deputies arrived and arrested the 27-Year-Old resident for Felonious Assault. There were minor injuries to one victim and the suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On May 23rd Deputies investigated a Malicious Destruction of Property in the 6300 Block of Sterling Trail. Unknown suspect(s) damaged a light fixture on a garage and fled the scene. The suspect(s) were later found to be juveniles who reimbursed the complainant for the damages caused. No prosecution was sought by the complainant.