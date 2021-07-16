Dexter Police Report, May 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

From the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office report to the Dexter City Council at its July 12, 2021 meeting.

During May, there were 122 calls for service up from 118 last year. During this time 38 traffic stops were made resulting in 2 citations.

Crimestoppers.com reports an assault occurring on May 5 in the 2400 block of Dongara Dr. at 10:57 pm. The Sheriff’s Office has not responded to a request for more information.

The Sheriff’s Office reports noteworthy events in Dexter City during the last month as:

On May 3, deputies responded to the 6900 Block of Wilson Drive for a medical assist due to a subject falling and in need of emergency aid. First Responders arrived and provided emergency life-saving measures however the 97-Year-Old Resident was unable to be revived. The death appears to be natural and is closed pending return of the death certificate.

On May 3, deputies investigated a cell phone larceny in the 2900 Block of Baker Road. Unknown suspect(s) stole the complainant’s phone after it was inadvertently left at the gas station. There are currently no suspects or leads in this incident.

On May 11, deputies investigated a Hit & Run Traffic Crash in the 7200 Block of Quackenbush Drive. An unknown subject ran into the complainant’s front yard striking a tree, damaging same and then left the scene. There are currently no suspects or leads in this incident.

On May 12, deputies investigated a Malicious Destruction of Property Complaint in the 2800 Block of Baker Road. Unknown suspect(s) broke out the complainant’s residence window with a rock. There are currently no suspects or leads in this incident.