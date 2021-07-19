Dexter Forum Notes 07-17-21

From John Hansen

Trash pickup is still a problem in the townships but not in the city of Dexter. This topic was 'recycled' from the last meeting.

The commission that is charged with drawing our new district boundaries for state and national representatives is being challenged by the late arrival of census information but will still be expected to finish on time according to the latest court decisions.

Lori Kintz (of the fighting Pegasus's) briefed us on the new project undertaken by the 5 Healthy Towns folks. It is basically a community bulletin board to promote activities in Dexter, Chelsea, Stockbridge, Manchester and Grass Lake. You can check it out at Onebigconnection.org There is not much there yet but that is the point of her presentation. Follow the steps to add your favorite events.

Mara Greatorex, temporary acting interim president of the board of education, indicated that the board would complete the process of filling the two empty seats on the board by the end of the month at which time the board will appoint a permanent, new president. At this time the district plans call for full time in person instruction this fall.

And, as usual, we learned another interesting factoid from our favorite road commissioner. While reflecting on the flooding problems on some of the expressways in Wayne County Doug pointed out that none of the roads cared for by the Washtenaw County Road Commission are dependent on pumps. If there were any he would require that someone check on a regular basis to see if they actually worked.

July is one of those five Saturday months so our next meeting will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 8:30 AM at the Dexter Wellness Center on Baker Road.