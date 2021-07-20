Dexter Twp Police Report, June 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During June, there were 156 total calls for service, down from 164 calls for the same time in 2020. During this time Deputies made 36 traffic stops issuing 24 citations.

Also included in the call log are two mental health calls, three welfare checks, two assaults, one suicide, and one search and rescue.

The following are what the Sheriff’s Office reported to the Township at the noteworthy events for June:

On June 7, deputies investigated a larceny and malicious destruction of property in the 6200 block of Sterling Trail. Several juveniles damaged mailboxes and stole miscellaneous items the night before from the mailboxes. The juveniles have been identified and have made restitution to the complainants. No prosecution has been sought.

On June 10, deputies investigated a larceny in the 13000 block of North Lake Road. Unknown suspect(s) stole a motor from the complainant’s boat and untied the boat from its dock. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On June 12, deputies responded to the 8500 block of Silver Hill for a found paddle boat and subject missing possibly in Silver Lake. Members of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Underwater Search and Rescue Team also responded and checked the immediate area where the subject was last seen but were unable to locate the subject initially. On June 13th, the USRT conducted a more in-depth underwater search recovering the body of a 23-Year-Old Ann Arbor Township Resident. The case is currently under investigation.

On June 15, deputies investigated a larceny in the 9000 block of Stinchfield Woods Road. Unknown suspect(s) stole equipment and miscellaneous items from a job site and fled in an unknown direction. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On June 15, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area, of W. Huron River Drive and N. Territorial Road. Contact was made with the 33-year-old Whitmore Lake resident (driver) who was subsequently arrested for Operating while Under the Influence of Intoxicants [OWI]. The case is awaiting a toxicology report.

On June 23, deputies responded to the 3000 Block of N. Lima Center Road for an apparent suicide. The victim is a 29-year-old resident and the case is currently under investigation.

On June 28, deputies responded to the 10000 Block of Island Lake Road to assist the Fire Department with a Vehicle Fire. There were no reported injuries in this case which was forwarded to investigators with the Dexter Area Fire Department.