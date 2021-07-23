Webster Twp Police Report, June 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During June, there were 103 total calls for service, down from 130 same time last year. During this time a total of 8 traffic stops were made with 1 citation issued.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following as noteworthy events in Webster Township:

On June 1, deputies investigated a Fraud Complaint in the 8300 Block of W. Huron River Drive. Unknown suspect(s) defrauded the complainant of money during an internet transaction. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in this incident.

On June 10, deputies responded to the area of Merrill and Walsh Roads for a traffic crash. While investigating the crash, Deputies contacted and subsequently arrested one of the drivers, a 69-Year-Old Whitmore Lake Resident for Operating while Under the Influence of Intoxicants [OWI]. The case is awaiting a Toxicology Report.

In addition, the call log recorded nine citizen assists, seven BOLs (Be On the Lookout), three welfare checks, one assault, and zero mental health calls in June.