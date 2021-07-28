Then & Now: History of the Dexter Area Historical Society, Pt 3

From the DAHS

This is the third part of the Dexter Area Historical Society history, which was formed on July 29, 1971. We left off in 1999 when DAHS had successfully maintained the Dexter Area Museum for 24 years. The Dexter Heritage Guild continued supporting the museum with events, including the Pioneer Craft Fair, the Holiday Bazaar, and the Antique appraisal clinic. Everything seemed to have settled into a pattern. Receiving generous donations and additional monies for repairs when needed helped us develop a strong organization.

By 1941, Katharine McCormick, granddaughter of Judge Dexter, had purchased and renovated Gordon Hall, opening it to the public.

In 2000, the University of Michigan announced it had decided to sell Gordon Hall. The DAHS staff began research on the Hall and its history using records in our collection. With this information, we put together a short history of Gordon Hall, which follows:

Judge Samuel W. Dexter, the founder of our Village, had Gordon Hall built beginning in 1841, and by 1844 the family had moved in. Judge Dexter died in 1863, and his wife, Millicent Bond Dexter, in 1899. The Hall was then sold to Thomas Birkett, who died in 1916, and then to Dr. Charles Crumrine, who died in 1926, and his son rented parts of the house out. It was often empty and became known as the “haunted house.”

In 1934, Gordon Hall was surveyed by the Historic American Buildings Survey who provided detailed drawings and pictures of Gordon Hall. Katharine Dexter McCormick, a granddaughter of Judge Dexter, purchased Gordon Hall in 1939. She hired Emil Lorch to renovate the badly neglected hall, and in 1941 Gordon Hall was opened to visitors during the Railroad Centennial Celebration. Katharine’s husband Stanley McCormick died in 1947, and in 1950 Katharine donated Gordon Hall to the University of Michigan, who created four apartments to be used for rental to University staff. It continued to be rented until 2000.

Acquiring Gordon Hall from U-M became a coordinated community event for Dexter.

So, with the University’s decision to sell Gordon Hall, the community went into “Save the Hall” mode. A Gordon Hall organizational meeting was held on November 28, 2000, at the Dexter Area Museum. Two committees were formed to lead the DAHS effort - the Financial Planning Committee and the Master Plan Committee.

Community members of all ages found ways to show their support, from the Kindergarteners selling cookies to “Burma Shave” signs to writing letters to the Regents of the University to bring Gordon Hall back to the community. Donations came from individuals, businesses, and organizations. Talks began with Dexter Village and two townships, Scio and Webster.

A letter was drafted by University of Michigan Director of Public Relations Jim Kosteva requesting historical designation by the Washtenaw County Historic District Study Commission. A Historic District Committee was appointed to research the building and the property’s importance as a historic site, but when it came to a vote, the committee was tied 3 to 3. The final decision was made at the October 17, 2001 meeting of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners, who voted to include the hall and the entire 67.68 acres in the “Gordon Hall Historic District.”

The DAHS hosts several events at Gordon Hall yearly. This is a photo of "Christmas at the Mansion" in 2016.

In November of 2005, the University opened up bidding for the property, and DAHS’s bid was accepted. In March of 2006, DAHS became the owners of the “Gordon Hall Historic District.” Many people, businesses, and organizations made this possible, and we are forever grateful to them.

In July of 2007, The United Methodist Retirement Community purchased 14.78 acres of the Gordon Hall property from DAHS for a senior citizen retirement community called “The Cedars of Dexter.” This partnership had been under discussion for a long time, and their down payment was put towards our Mortgage payments. The residents of the Cedars formed a “Gordon Hall Friends Committee” to provide assistance and support to the Gordon Hall project.

Since then, the DAHS has successfully paid off the mortgage, repaired and put new shingles on the roof, replaced the porch decks, took off the siding, restored the original clapboards, and put in bathrooms in the North wing, restored the Milk House. The DAHS is working on many other projects, including recovering the original flooring. Funding for all improvements has come from grants and many activities, including “Civil War Days” “Gordon Hall Days” (typically held in June, but because of Covid, it will be held on the 11th and 12th of September). “Christmas at the Mansion,” Special Dinners, rentals for Weddings and other events, and of course, the many donations made by local philanthropic groups, businesses, and the wonderful individual donors are other sources of support. The ultimate goal is to return the interior of Gordon Hall to about 1865, near the time of Judge Dexter’s death in 1863.

A side view of Gordon Hall in 2020 featuring some of the landscaping that has been restored. Photo by Steve Schewe.

For the last twenty years, our concentration has been on Gordon Hall, but nothing could have been successful without a strong base, and that was the Dexter Area Museum. From being a source of information on Gordon Hall to being collateral for the Gordon Hall mortgage, things wouldn’t have progressed without the Dexter Area Museum. The Museum continued providing tours to different school groups, a few special events such as the “Night at the Museum,” and hosting the Washtenaw County Consortium of Museums and other groups. Although the Dexter Tornado canceled the Annual Pioneer Arts Fair in March 2012, the Dexter Heritage Guild continues to sponsor the December Holiday Bazaar, the Antique Appraisal Clinic, and other events to support the Museum.

The Museum needs maintenance both inside and out, but our super volunteers have done much with funds from the Dexter Heritage Guild. When larger problems like repairing the steeple came up, special events like the “Bats in the Belfry” fundraiser repaired the steeple and funded the painting of the entire museum. Thanks go out to the many volunteers who have kept DAHS going with their willingness to be there when needed and keep the dream alive for 50 years. Also, thanks to the many supporters who have donated generously and continue to help whenever the need arises. DAHS is proud to continue to fulfill our purpose, which is to:

“Preserve our history and inspire our community to connect the past with the future”.

The Dexter Area Historical Society Museum.

The Dexter Area Museum is open from May through November on Friday and Saturday from 1 to 3 pm. The Museum is set up with displays highlighting items from the collection. The Genealogical collection is available for research through Email at DexMuseum@aol.com or in person when the Museum is open. Gordon Hall is open during Gordon Hall Days in late June and Christmas at the Mansion in early December. The Gordon Hall site is also available for Weddings and other special events. Tours of both facilities are provided for school groups and are available by request for interested parties. For information on DAHS, please visit our website: DexterHistory.org.

Unless otherwise noted, photos courtesy of DAHS.