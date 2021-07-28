Dexter Senior Center Looking for a New Program Coordinator

From DSC

The Dexter Senior Center is seeking an energetic, creative and forward-thinking Program Coordinator. This position is responsible for developing, organizing and implementing a full schedule of daytime activities, classes, special events at the Dexter Senior Center. This position is for 30 hours per week Monday thru Friday, 9:00am to 3:00pm, with occasional evening and /or weekend responsibilities. Previous experience working with an older adult population in a senior center setting preferred. Computer skills in Microsoft Word, Excel and Quickbooks required.

More information including complete job description can be obtained by contacting Jim Carson, Board President by either email or phone. Jim.Carson@dexterseniors.org 734-502-4257.

Qualified candidates should submit a resume with cover letter to Dexter Senior Citizen’s, Inc., 7720 Ann Arbor St., Dexter, Michigan 48130 or email Jim.Carson@dexterseniors.org.

