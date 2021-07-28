Dexter Daze is Right Around the Corner!

From the Dexter Daze Committee

Life is back to normal and we couldn't be happier! Dexter Daze 2021 is ready to go and waiting for all of our friends and neighbors to stop by and visit our vendors and enjoy the music in Monument Park on August 13-14. And don't forget the parade on Saturday, 10 a.m.!

Our vendors for this year's event:

Accessories & Jewelry

Dons and Anna Indian Crafts

Hoola Jewelry

Laura Lorraine's Boutique

Make It Pink

My Garden of Earrings

Reel Survival Gear

Rock Your World Crystals

Apparel

AJ’s Custom Cloth

Anna + Zoe

Kkreations

Tina Hackman Creations

Artisans

Belly Beautiful Henna

L3 Art Dolls

LB Personalized Design

My Dad's Butterflies

Ray's Rags

Home Décor

Alchemy Glass

Colonel Coconut

Freeze Frame Photography

Ink & Wash by Andy

Layered from Zero

Live Love Michigan

Mi Town Michigan

One Krafty Lady

Piece of Mac

Rabbott Creative

River Run Images

Temper Metal Fabrication

The Kroll Kompound Sawmill and Woodcraft

Food at the Festival

Dexter Lions

Kona Ice

Smokehouse 52 BBQ

Finished Foods

Jose Madrid Salsa

Harvest Kettle Corn

Paul’s Gourmet Jerky

Community/Clubs

Dexter Historical Society

Dexter Youth Football League & Cheer

DHS Hockey Team

SRSLY Dexter

Entertainment

Friday, August 13

11 a.m. - Kevin Devine Children's Entertainer

2 p.m. - School of Rock

6 p.m. - KayLyn Pack Country Music Entertainer

Saturday, August 14

10 a.m. - Dexter Daze Parade

12 noon - Colors the Clown

2:30 p.m. - From Grace Quintet

7 p.m. - Cellar Cats Classic Rock & Pop

Dexter Daze is a wonderful community event and one that wouldn't happen without the support of many people and businesses. The Dexter Daze Committee are all volunteers who spend 10-11 months every year planning to make sure that it is a fun and entertaining festival for you, our visitors. But the Committee aren't the only ones who make Dexter Daze happen year after year.

This year's event was planned in just about 2 months - well under the 10-11 months we usually take. It has taken not only a lot of hard work, but also for people and businesses to step up and help. We would be NOWHERE without our local businesses who answered our call for financial help. We thank them, from the bottom of our hearts, and request that you support them in any way that you can:

The Beer Grotto - Our Platinum Festival Sponsor - the sponsor for the entire event. THANK YOU!! Just an FYI, with a Platinum sponsorship comes a free booth. The Beer Grotto donated their booth to a deserving group. We think that was awesome!

Pearl Planning - Gold Sponsor for the kid's interactive inflatables. Our kids get free activities thanks to the generosity of this company!

Kelli Carlene Skin & Care - Gold Sponsor for the Main Stage and DJ. This is a new business in Dexter, please be sure to check her out.

Stieper & Brust Orthodontics - Gold Sponsor for the ever popular Top Hat Performers!

Aubree's of Dexter - Silver Sponsor for the also ever popular Train!

Cedars of Dexter - Silver Sponsor for country music entertainer KayLyn Pace.

Dan Waitz Associates - Silver Sponsor for the From Grace Quintet, who will be performing on Saturday.

Main Street Optometry - Silver Sponsor for the Cellar Cats Classic Rock & Pop band. Also performing on Saturday.

Dexter Pediatric Dentistry and Mike Fitzpatrick from Edward Jones Financial - Silver Sponsor for Putt Putt Golf.

Dexter Township - Bronze Sponsor for Eric the Juggler.

Silver Maples - Bronze Sponsor for Kevin Devine.

Dairy Queen - Bronze Sponsor for School of Rock.

Dexter Creamery - Bronze Sponsor for the Dexter Daze Parade.

Dexter Family Eye Center - Bronze Sponsor for Colors the Clown.

We'd also like to thank our Supporting Sponsors:

3Bird, Dancers Edge, DHS Class of 87, Dick Lundy, Hearts & Flowers, Proven, Thrive Chiropractic, White Tail Farm, Dexter Bakery and the Dexter Marathon.

Last, but definitely not least, we thank all of you who donated as Friends of Dexter. As mentioned above, Dexter Daze couldn't happen without the support of our community. With the limited planning time this year, we had concerns about raising enough money to put on the event, even one that will be (unfortunately) smaller than normal. It does the heart good to see the love that this town has for Dexter Daze.

We are also really excited that the American Legion offered to organize the fireworks this year. Please note that, per the Legion, the fireworks will be held on FRIDAY night this year. Please contact the American Legion to find out the exact start time and be sure you don't miss it!

We can't wait to see everyone at the 50th Anniversary Dexter Daze on August 13-14, 2021!