Dexter Daze is Right Around the Corner!
From the Dexter Daze Committee
Life is back to normal and we couldn't be happier! Dexter Daze 2021 is ready to go and waiting for all of our friends and neighbors to stop by and visit our vendors and enjoy the music in Monument Park on August 13-14. And don't forget the parade on Saturday, 10 a.m.!
Our vendors for this year's event:
Accessories & Jewelry
- Dons and Anna Indian Crafts
- Hoola Jewelry
- Laura Lorraine's Boutique
- Make It Pink
- My Garden of Earrings
- Reel Survival Gear
- Rock Your World Crystals
Apparel
- AJ’s Custom Cloth
- Anna + Zoe
- Kkreations
- Tina Hackman Creations
Artisans
- Belly Beautiful Henna
- L3 Art Dolls
- LB Personalized Design
- My Dad's Butterflies
- Ray's Rags
Home Décor
- Alchemy Glass
- Colonel Coconut
- Freeze Frame Photography
- Ink & Wash by Andy
- Layered from Zero
- Live Love Michigan
- Mi Town Michigan
- One Krafty Lady
- Piece of Mac
- Rabbott Creative
- River Run Images
- Temper Metal Fabrication
- The Kroll Kompound Sawmill and Woodcraft
Food at the Festival
- Dexter Lions
- Kona Ice
- Smokehouse 52 BBQ
Finished Foods
- Jose Madrid Salsa
- Harvest Kettle Corn
- Paul’s Gourmet Jerky
Community/Clubs
- Dexter Historical Society
- Dexter Youth Football League & Cheer
- DHS Hockey Team
- SRSLY Dexter
Entertainment
Friday, August 13
11 a.m. - Kevin Devine Children's Entertainer
2 p.m. - School of Rock
6 p.m. - KayLyn Pack Country Music Entertainer
Saturday, August 14
10 a.m. - Dexter Daze Parade
12 noon - Colors the Clown
2:30 p.m. - From Grace Quintet
7 p.m. - Cellar Cats Classic Rock & Pop
Dexter Daze is a wonderful community event and one that wouldn't happen without the support of many people and businesses. The Dexter Daze Committee are all volunteers who spend 10-11 months every year planning to make sure that it is a fun and entertaining festival for you, our visitors. But the Committee aren't the only ones who make Dexter Daze happen year after year.
This year's event was planned in just about 2 months - well under the 10-11 months we usually take. It has taken not only a lot of hard work, but also for people and businesses to step up and help. We would be NOWHERE without our local businesses who answered our call for financial help. We thank them, from the bottom of our hearts, and request that you support them in any way that you can:
The Beer Grotto - Our Platinum Festival Sponsor - the sponsor for the entire event. THANK YOU!! Just an FYI, with a Platinum sponsorship comes a free booth. The Beer Grotto donated their booth to a deserving group. We think that was awesome!
Pearl Planning - Gold Sponsor for the kid's interactive inflatables. Our kids get free activities thanks to the generosity of this company!
Kelli Carlene Skin & Care - Gold Sponsor for the Main Stage and DJ. This is a new business in Dexter, please be sure to check her out.
Stieper & Brust Orthodontics - Gold Sponsor for the ever popular Top Hat Performers!
Aubree's of Dexter - Silver Sponsor for the also ever popular Train!
Cedars of Dexter - Silver Sponsor for country music entertainer KayLyn Pace.
Dan Waitz Associates - Silver Sponsor for the From Grace Quintet, who will be performing on Saturday.
Main Street Optometry - Silver Sponsor for the Cellar Cats Classic Rock & Pop band. Also performing on Saturday.
Dexter Pediatric Dentistry and Mike Fitzpatrick from Edward Jones Financial - Silver Sponsor for Putt Putt Golf.
Dexter Township - Bronze Sponsor for Eric the Juggler.
Silver Maples - Bronze Sponsor for Kevin Devine.
Dairy Queen - Bronze Sponsor for School of Rock.
Dexter Creamery - Bronze Sponsor for the Dexter Daze Parade.
Dexter Family Eye Center - Bronze Sponsor for Colors the Clown.
We'd also like to thank our Supporting Sponsors:
3Bird, Dancers Edge, DHS Class of 87, Dick Lundy, Hearts & Flowers, Proven, Thrive Chiropractic, White Tail Farm, Dexter Bakery and the Dexter Marathon.
Last, but definitely not least, we thank all of you who donated as Friends of Dexter. As mentioned above, Dexter Daze couldn't happen without the support of our community. With the limited planning time this year, we had concerns about raising enough money to put on the event, even one that will be (unfortunately) smaller than normal. It does the heart good to see the love that this town has for Dexter Daze.
We are also really excited that the American Legion offered to organize the fireworks this year. Please note that, per the Legion, the fireworks will be held on FRIDAY night this year. Please contact the American Legion to find out the exact start time and be sure you don't miss it!
We can't wait to see everyone at the 50th Anniversary Dexter Daze on August 13-14, 2021!