August Events at the Dexter Senior Center

From Laura Esckelson, DSC

The Dexter Senior Center will be hosting a series of presentations on Monday afternoons in August. The topics will include healthcare, caregiving, and fitness. There will also be a series of educational presentations such as this month’s talk on raising butterflies. They will also be hosting musical guests on select Mondays in the fall.

This month at the Center, Grace Hospice will host a “Care for the Caretaker” talk on Monday, August 9th. On August 16, Margaret Steptoe will give a presentation about raising monarch butterflies followed by a craft activity. On August 23, Lindsy Mamp will return to discuss Shared Services Home Health Care.