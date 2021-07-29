Dexter Police Report, June 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The Washtenaw Co Sheriff’s Office reported that in June, there were 164 total calls for service, which is up from 146 from the same time last year. During this time 46 traffic stops were made resulting in 7 citations.

The Sheriff’s Office also reported in its call log one assault, one mental health check, four welfare checks, and 26 citizen assists.

The WCSO reported the following as noteworthy events to the City:

On June 13, deputies responded to the area of Island Lake Rd and Dexter Pinckney Rd for a traffic crash. Deputies arrived and investigated the crash making contact with a 53-Year-Old Ann Arbor Resident and driver of one vehicle, who was subsequently arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Intoxicants [OWI]. The case is awaiting a toxicology report.

On June 30, deputies investigated a Fraud Report in the 7500 Block of Forest Street. An unknown suspect used the complainant’s credit card number making several unauthorized charges to her account. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

