Scio Township has a better idea of what it wants in a township administrator

With a job description created and salary range approved, Scio Township continues to move forward in its process to create the new role of township administrator with the end goal of hiring someone full-time.

At the July 27 meeting of the Scio Township Board, township human resources consultant Diane Benson presented the board with a proposed job description for the new role.

Benson said since May, when the Board of Trustees authorized a search for a Township Administrator, she has been developing a proposed job description for the position. She presented it at the meeting on the 27th.

Knowing the township had a township manager in the past; Benson said this is a new role and it would not be the same and noted this is because the township has grown and so have the various responsibilities, opportunities and challenges before it.

She said the township should seek to find a person that can properly help meet the opportunities and challenges.

By a 6-0 vote, the township board approved the proposed job description and amended the Fiscal Year 2022 budgeted authorized positions to add the exempt position of Administrator with a salary range of $80,000 to $110,000.

In the proposed job description, the Position Summary is as follows: “The Township Administrator is responsible for the day to day running of the Township's operations including providing effective methods in its business operations. The incumbent will develop, interpret, and implement Township policies and procedures and ensure compliance with these policies, as well as statutes and ordinances. Decisions made by the Township Administrator will directly impact the effective functioning of the Township’s services. The incumbent will work to improve the operational systems and processes to support the Township’s mission by developing reports, communication strategies and organizational planning. The Township Administrator is responsible for the various areas of operations but may not necessarily be performing individual tasks and may delegate as needed.”

Also in the description, it states the working title is director of operations and this person will report to: The Board of Trustees (including Clerk, Treasurer and Supervisor) and he or she will also supervise or have oversight of the Office Coordinator, Director of Utilities, Fire Chief, Consulting Contracts (Public Safety, Engineering, Planning, Information Technology) and other positions as assigned.

In looking over the job description, township board trustee Jane Vogel said it is comprehensive and excellent. She said she wondered about the idea that this person would report to the entire board. The consultants said that this is normal in this type of situation and in many ways the ideal candidate will want it this way and could thrive.

Vogel also said being clear on job duties and how work is delegated are important details going forward.

Township clerk Jessica Flintoft concurred and said it is a solid description. She noted the township will continue to work with Benson in creating other job descriptions for other proposed jobs, such as one for a proposed Project Manager position, which she said is another big piece in looking to address the different needs in township hall.

In the other related presentation given on the 27th, Amy Cell, a township consultant who has been contracted to conduct the search process, gave an update on the data gathered from various township stakeholders and outlined of next steps in the process, which will include putting together a job posting and then getting the word out on the opening.

With the data gathered, Cell and her team put together a Scio Township Administrator Rubric.

One part of the rubric presented, said under communication, the ideal candidate should embrace transparent and effective flow of information and “effectively engages and seeks input from all staff and stakeholders. Will funnel, not filter, information to the full Board, staff and residents. Good listener. Straightforward. Doesn’t over promise. Exceptional written and oral communication skills.”

Looking ahead to the next two months, Cell said the search will accelerate with the township getting to see some candidates. Eventually, the community will get the opportunity to meet and hear more from the candidates while a potential final candidate could come in early October.