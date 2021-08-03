NEW EMPLOYMENT SECTION IN THE NEWSPAPER

The Sun Times News Employment Section

As a response to the overwhelming number of businesses that are letting us know that they are desperate for help, we are offering a special employment section in the paper that will be a weekly feature starting August 4th, and continuing until businesses are back to work and fully staffed.

We are offering 2 sizes for businesses to choose from, both offered at a discount. The Business Card ad is normally $79, and being offered for only $49. The 2 Column Vertical Ad is normally $149 per week, but being offered for $109.

Our newspaper is delivered through the mail to every home in Dexter, Chelsea, and Saline, our total circulation is about 21,000.

If your business would like to advertise employment opportunities, please contact Chuck Colby, Sun Times News Executive Director at

ccolby@thesuntimesnews.com

Let’s get back to work!