Dexter Planning Commission Considers Final Site Plan for New Condos

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

At its August 2, 2021 meeting, the Dexter Planning Commission considered the final site plan for Millennium Place.

The proposed condo development is located on Grand St across from Grandview Commons, and developer Marhofer Campbell Development Company LLC is constructing the condos with active adults and working professionals in mind.

Millennium Place will be located at 7960 & 7956 Grand St, across from Grandview Commons. Photo by Doug Marrin.

Millennium Place will be constructed on .71 acres. The three-story, 41,586 square-foot building will have 23 units of one, two, and three bedrooms. Three ground-floor condos overlooking Grand St. will be two-story townhouses. The remaining units will range in size from 774 square feet to 1,405.

“Further, the development will efficiently consolidate two oddly dimensioned parcels into a single cohesive and attractive residential complex that is harmonious with the neighborhood and the City’s Master Plan,” Community Development Manager, Michelle Aniol, stated in her report to the Commission.

View of Millennium Place as seen from Grand St. Preliminary Rendering by Jeffery A. Scott Architects P.C.

A Target Market Analysis of the City of Dexter conducted in 2015 showed a growing desire for people to live close to downtown areas. More and more folks are attracted to the amenities that a downtown affords, including restaurants, entertainment, shopping, health services, parks, and access to mass transit. Millennium Place is designed with these interests in mind.

“The proposed design of Millennium Place is intended to create a visually cohesive group of units, with variety and character that compliments the neighborhood,” says Aniol in her report. “The development’s orientation on the road enhances walkability along Grand Street. The small private patios of the townhouse units adjacent to the sidewalk create a consistent visual landscape buffer while encouraging interactions between the residents and pedestrians walking by. Keeping the parking located predominately out of sight at the rear of the building also enhances the streetscape.”

The .71 acres combines two oddly-shaped lots into one usable parcel. Image by Google. Editing by Doug Marrin.

The plans also include an open green space and patio area to accommodate picnic tables around a rain garden to encourage active and passive use. Nineteen trees will be removed for construction replaced by 26 trees and 33 shrubs.

In her report, Aniol lists the benefits of the new condos for Dexter, including:

Facilitating the City’s Master Plan goals and objectives.

Improving the Grand St. streetscape.

Increasing the City’s tax base.

Encouraging additional redevelopment.

Improving surrounding property values.

Increasing the customer base for Dexter businesses.

The Planning Commission approved the final site plan with conditions by a 6-1 vote. These conditions can be found listed on page 97 of the meeting packet posted on the City’s website.

The next step for final approval will be for the plan to be presented to and approved by the City Council.