New principal for Beacon Elementary School in Dexter

The following is the announcement from Dexter Community Schools regarding the new principal at Beacon:

Aug. 4, 2021: This fall, Beacon Elementary will have a new Principal. Brooke Stidham was selected as the next leader of Beacon Elementary out of a candidate pool of over forty qualified applicants. Mrs. Stidham brings with her an outstanding educational leadership background and a passion for kids. Mrs. Stidham has been serving as the Assistant Principal (Lead Administrator for Young 5’s - 4th grade) at A2 STEAM in Ann Arbor. Prior to this role, she was the Project-Based Learning Coordinator and an elementary teacher at A2 STEAM. As a former early elementary teacher and experienced administrator, Mrs. Stidham brings a wealth of experience and skills to lead Beacon Elementary in the DCS Vision of Champion Learning: Develop, Educate, and Inspire!

Brooke Stidham is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University. Her references refer to her as “...a trusted leader among her peers and a credible source for best practices in literacy.” Another reference stated that “She is a visionary and results oriented person. She has a natural ability to build relationships with colleagues, students, families, and community members.” Throughout a multi-round interview process that included staff, parents, and administrators, Mrs. Stidham was selected as the top candidate because of her experience leading and teaching at the early childhood level, her expertise in project-based learning, knowledge of early literacy skills, and history of community building with students, families, and staff.

According to DCS Superintendent Dr. Christopher Timmis, “When we started the search process, we were committed to adding an outstanding principal who would be able to hit the ground running and continue the positive work we’re doing for ALL DCS students...Brooke Stidham is that leader! Her expertise in project-based learning, early literacy, and fostering creativity and authentic learning experiences for kids will be a benefit to Dexter students....we’re fortunate to have Mrs. Stidham joining Dexter Community Schools as the leader of Beacon Elementary School.”

Ryan Bruder, Executive Director of Instruction, stated, “Mrs. Stidham brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Beacon and the Dexter Community Schools. Her emphasis on relationships, passion for teaching and learning and thoughtful leadership style will be a perfect fit for the Beacon Community.”

Mrs. Stidham, when asked about this opportunity, stated, “I am thrilled to be joining the Dexter Community Schools. I’m excited to meet the staff and students, as I’ve only heard wonderful things. I was drawn to Dexter for the innovative programming and the focus on supporting the whole child through social-emotional well being. Having grown up in a small town, and with my husband being a Dexter alumnus, joining the Beacon team feels like coming home.”

Mrs. Stidham officially began at Dexter Community Schools on August 4th and is preparing to meet the students, staff, and families in preparation for the 2021-2022 school year.