Independence Lake Beach Closed For E. Coli Test

The Washtenaw County Health Department shut down the beach at Independence Lake, Thursday morning, out of an abundance of caution. According to a press release from the county, the beach owned by the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission on Jennings Road, has been closed due to an alarmingly high level of E. Coli.

“Although the public beach at Independence Lake County Park is closed to swimming, other forms of recreation that do not involve body contact with the water, like fishing, are permitted,” Washtenaw County Health Public Information Officer Susan Ringler-Cerniglia wrote in the press release.

Although swimming will be temporarily banned out of an abundance of caution at this particular park, it is not permanent and will depend partially on the results from the follow up tests that are being conducted right now.

"If anyone has symptoms consistent with E. coli and was recently at the lake, they can call us to report their illness. We can discuss their possible exposure with them and make specific recommendations. If symptomatic, they can also contact their health care provider to do a

stool sample test. We would not recommend any testing unless someone is ill after recently swimming in the lake. Exposure in this situation isn’t about time in the water, but about swallowing the lake water' or, possibly eating after swimming without cleaning hands," Ringler-Cerniglia said in an email to the Sun Times News.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Officials from the Washtenaw County Parks Commission and Webster Township did not immediately respond to a request for comment.