Independence Lake Beach Reopens

Independence Lake Park's beach is now back open after testing results from an E. coli scare came back negative.

"We just received additional test results, and Independence Lake can reopen," Washtenaw County Health Public Information Officer Susan Ringler-Cerniglia said, "Today’s test results are below an actionable level, and the beach can reopen. Weekly testing will continue."

The public park was closed out of an abundance of caution Thursday morning, but the all clear was given by about 12:00 noon the same day.

Officials from the Washtenaw County Health Department, Washtenaw County Parks Commission and Webster Township did not immediately respond to requests for comment.