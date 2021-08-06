Dexter Considers Plans for a New Building on A2 Street

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

A new office building for an existing business has been proposed for the empty lot at 7390 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road in Dexter.

The Dexter Planning Commission reviewed the final site plan for the property at its August 2, 2021 meeting.

In his report to the Commission, Assistant Planner for the City of Dexter, Mike Auerback, summarized the project. “The applicants, Anuradha Management LLC, represented by A.R. Brouwer, are proposing a 5,769 square foot two-tenant office building. Care2Cure Physical Therapy will occupy one tenant space, and the applicant anticipates that the second will be occupied by a similar medical office tenant. The subject site is located in the PB, Professional Business Zoning District, and the ARC, Dexter-Ann Arbor Road Corridor Overlay District.”

The new Care2Cure building will be located between Morning Star Child Care and Huron View Condos. Image credit: City of Dexter/Courtesy of Carlisle Wortman Assoc.

Care2cure Physical Therapy is currently located between Myint Family Chiropractic and My Cleaners in the Dexter Commerce Building strip on Dan Hoey Rd. Care2cure offers comprehensive physical therapy services, including massage, dry needling, kinesiotaping, and neuromuscular rehabilitation.

Their new building is being designed with the style of the Ann Arbor Road corridor in mind. Similar building mass, proportion, scale, roofline, shapes, windows, and doors will be used in the design. Architectural features such as archways, colonnades, towers, cornices, or peaked rooflines will be used in the final construction. Building entrances will employ windows, canopies, and awnings.

Artist rendering of the view from Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd. Image credit: City of Dexter/Courtesy of Metro Group Architects

With the Commission’s approval, the final site plan moves on to City Council for consideration.