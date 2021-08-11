Dexter Considers The Encore’s Liquor License Request

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The Encore Musical Theatre wants to serve great drinks in its newly remodeled facility for patrons attending its performances.

To achieve that, The Encore applied for a Club Liquor License with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC). But before the musical theatre can get approval from the State, however, it must first be granted permission by the City of Dexter.

At its August 9, 2021, meeting, the Dexter City Council considered The Encore’s request for a Club Liquor License.

A Club License is only available to nonprofit organizations that have been in existence for more than two years. The license allows an establishment to sell beer, wine, and liquor, but only to club members. Club licenses are commonly issued to nonprofit fraternal, social, and veteran organizations but have also been given to other nonprofit performing arts theatres. In Ann Arbor, The Arc and the Michigan Theatre are two examples of entertainment venues employing a club license.

Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol explained how the license works. “For a club license, the liquor control commission has some strict requirements. Alcoholic beverages can’t be served to just anyone. You have to be a member like at The Ark or Michigan Theatre.”

Ms. Aniol also explained that if someone comes to a show and is not a member but wants an alcoholic beverage, establishments will offer to sign the person up immediately and then serve them their drink. A member can also purchase a drink for their nonmember guest, but they have to sign the transaction in a log.

The Council deliberated over two conditions for the license. The first condition is that no alcoholic drinks are permitted outside. The other requirement is that drinks can be sold an hour and a half before and after the show.

The Council unanimously approved the request. The permit is now under consideration by the MLCC.

Photo by Doug Marrin