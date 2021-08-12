History of Dexter Daze

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Much to everyone’s delight, Dexter Daze returns this year for its 50th Anniversary.

However, it may surprise some to learn that the summer festival’s roots run far back into Dexter’s rich history long before it was called “Dexter Daze.”

Dexter businesses have been hosting an outdoor community event each summer for almost as long as there has been a Dexter. The event, held towards the end of summer, was centered around businesses selling off their surplus seasonal goods in collective sale out on Dexter’s sidewalks. The occasion was called “Sidewalk Days.” Merchants offered great bargains that drew people from the surrounding areas into town.

In 1971, a new subcommittee for the Chamber of Commerce was explicitly formed to plan and organize Dexter’s summer sale, which had grown into more of a festival over the years. The event was officially titled “Discover Dexter Days.” Activities added that year were a movie, a pie-baking contest, square dancing, and a parade.

A few years later, in 1974, the festival was greatly enlarged for the sesquicentennial celebration of when Dexter was first settled. The name was shortened and respelled to “Dexter Daze.”

In the half-century since then, Dexter’s population has almost tripled. The original committee of a few has become a new generation of hard-working and civic-minded people dedicated to preserving their community’s core values as the world churns and an army of like-minded volunteers.

Local businesses still faithfully support the festival but so do many individuals, demonstrating the importance many feel of maintaining good family fun featuring activities, games, crafts, food, and music for the entire family to enjoy together. The festival draws artisans from all over Michigan, offering a wide variety of unique pieces to browse and buy.

As much as Dexter Daze has to offer, the biggest delight, however, just might be the thrill of passing a friend or two for a quick “catching-up” on the sidewalk or park grass, phones down, face-to-face.

You know, just like the old days.

Dexter Daze 2021 will be held (tomorrow) Friday, August 13, and Saturday, August 14 in downtown Dexter. Booths open at 10:00 a.m. The social tent is open 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Saturday’s parade is at 10:00 a.m. And don’t miss the Friday night fireworks organized by the American Legion!

Check https://www.dexterdaze.org/

for more information on vendors, events, and activities.