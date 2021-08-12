Dexter Community Update 08-09-21

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Pre-Arranged Participation: A Dexter resident expressed concern to the Council regarding the problems of the designated truck route on Broad St., particularly the speeding and endangerment it causes for families, cyclists, and pedestrians. She requested the City conduct a traffic study of the route with the end hope of finding another route for trucks.

Community Development Report: Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol submitted her written report. Highlights include:

Care2cure: The Planning Commission voted to recommend approval to the City Council of Care2cure Physical Therapy’s final site plan with conditions. See article: Dexter Considers Plans for a New Building on A2 Street

Millennium Place: The Planning Commission voted to recommend approval to the City Council of the Millennium Place final site plan with conditions. See article: Dexter Planning Commission Considers Final Site Plan for New Condos

The Encore: City staff anticipates The Encore Musical Theatre will be requesting an amendment to its approved conditional rezoning site plan. The Theatre would like to eliminate exterior improvements to the main entrance and patio.

Grandview Commons: Developer, AR Brouwer, has submitted applications for an amendment to the approved final site plan for significant changes to improve access from the driveway to the entrance of Building 17.

Electric Vehicle Plug-In: A commercial property owner inquired about getting approval for plug-in stations for electric vehicles downtown. The City currently has no ordinance regulating such stations, and City staff is preparing a presentation for the Planning Commission’s consideration.

City Manager Report: Highlights from City Manager Justin Breyer’s report include:

Fire Facility Info: City staff is organizing a compilation of fire facility discussions. The information will be distributed in binders to council members and made available to the public via the City’s website.

Assistant to the City Manager: The job posting for the Assistant to the City Manager was announced on July 28. The first review of applications will occur on August 30.

City Interns: The City has hired two interns. Ryan Bellas began work on August 2. Steven Brummer will start in September.

The Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee discussed reimbursement for the damaged Twisted Fish sculpture. The Committee also discussed relocating the repaired, original statue to the new City Hall property. The new, replacement Twisted Fish sculpture would take the place of the original in Mill Creek Park.

Plein Air Coordinator: The City has been notified the coordinator will be stepping down.

Invasive Mustard: PlantWise is in the process of removing invasive mustard along the Mill Creek Park Phase 2 Trail.

Downtown Intersection: OHM advisors have updated a traffic study to include a particular focus on the Central St/Main St/DQ Parking Lot intersection that could show eliminating left-hand turns onto Central could alleviate downtown congestion. Council will be presented with the information at a later date.

Consent Agenda: The Council approved the following in its consent agenda.

Bills and payroll of $304,335.12 Wastewater Treatment Plant boiler repair for $19,540 Purchase of a Brushcat attachment for $7,104.63 A Parks & Rec recommendation to accept a donation towards a playground swing The fiscal year 2021-22 budget document

Conflict of Interest Ordinance: The Council approved a draft Conflict of Interest Ordinance to submit to the city attorney for review.

Encore Liquor License: The Council approved a Club Liquor License request from The Encore Musical Theatre. See article: Dexter Considers The Encore’s Liquor License Request

Urban Wireless Contract: The Council approved the continued involvement of Doug Weber and Urban Wireless Solutions in the permit review process for applications submitted by TeleCAD Engineering. Mr. Weber disclosed to the City that he had a prior independent contract with TeleCAD. After discussion, the Council did not see the past relationship as a conflict of interest.

City Offices Purchase Amendment: The Council approved a third amendment to the purchase agreement for 3515 Broad St., property intended for new city offices. A recent environmental study shows possible contamination to be addressed. The amendment, which is agreed upon by the seller, includes:

Reducing the purchase price by $14,000 as the seller’s contribution towards additional testing. $20,000 placed in escrow by the seller for one year to be used towards remediation of the contamination is necessary. Setting the closing date for August 11, 2021.

Discussion Topics Schedule: The Council discussed scheduling various topics for discussion during regular council meetings and work sessions. The intention is to give each subject enough time and attention for council members to make informed and intentional decisions. Topics to be scheduled include fire facilities, conflict of interest, road planning, city office design, parking study, waste management, and more.

In-Person Meetings: The Council discussed the return to in-person meetings for all City councils, commissions, and boards come September. Plans are being made to hold the public meetings at the new offices located at 3515 Broad St. If meetings cannot be held at that location, they will be held at St. Andrew’s Church. Plans are also being worked out for the public to continue attending and participating remotely if they so choose.

Traffic Control Order Policy: The Council approved adopting a Traffic Control Order (TCO) policy. A TCO is a written order establishing regulatory control of traffic on roads under the jurisdiction of a municipality. Regulatory controls include: setting speed limits, stop/yield requirements at intersections, parking restrictions, traffic signal settings, and traffic alterations for special events. A TCO Policy would be beneficial for residents to understand the process and determination of new or changes to existing traffic controls.

Further Information: Further information can be found in the city council meeting packet and video posted on the City’s website.

Photo by Doug Marrin