Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival 2021 Returns for a Ninth Year

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Now in its ninth year, the Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival remains as refreshing as the name implies.

From August 16 to 20, artists will again appear around our bucolic hamlet to capture its beauty in a colorful burst of two-dimensional splendor. From its humble beginning in 2013 with a handful of artists, Paint Dexter has grown in popularity as artists both local and from away are attracted to our area’s picturesque parks, rivers, wetlands, farmlands, landmarks, and downtown as their next muse.

“Plein air” comes from the French en plein air

meaning “in the open air,” used by artists to describe painting outdoors instead of in a studio. In a studio, the elements of light and composition can be controlled indefinitely as the artist interprets their subject. Outdoors, weather conditions constantly change the tones and design, challenging the artist to capture the scene before it changes.

Hosted by the Dexter Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee, Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival runs the week of August 16-20. As with last year, this year’s event will be muted due to COVID safety protocols. The Committee hopes next year’s festival will once again feature Paint Dexter’s vibrant social activities such as the two-day art exhibit and sale in Monument Park, the meet and greet with the artists, a Quick-Draw competition, and the workshops.

Judging and prizes will also be suspended this year, but paintings will still be available for purchase online. Artists interested in selling their works will submit photos of their works within two days after the event concludes. Photos will be posted online with purchase instructions.

More than 50 artists have registered for this year’s event. Some paint professionally and have won numerous awards, and have sold many of their works. Others paint as a hobby. As one emerging artist stated on the Paint Dexter website, “I am a ‘recreational artist.’ I have not had any formal training but have enjoyed art and exploring art in many different mediums. I have worked with textiles, clay, mosaic, tile, alcohol inks, jewelry, and paint. This is my second time participating as an emerging artist in Dexter Plein Air.”

Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival is one of those rare events that appeal to a broad spectrum of those who engage in its activity to even the general public beyond.

For more information on the Festival, visit http://paintdexter.org/ or find them on Facebook.

Photo by Kai Oberhäuser on Unsplash