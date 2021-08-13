Dexter Farmers Market, Aug. 14

From Dexter Farmers Market

“Summer in Michigan means fresh colorful summer produce! Every week the Dexter Farmers Market vendors battle the wind, rain, sun, and humidity when tending their farms... it is no easy task. Hooray for all those who weed, tend, & nurture their crops to ensure only the best harvest comes to the market. Thank you to each and every one of you (vendor & customer of the DFM) that support the market in your own unique way. I know I love seeing all the familiar faces each week!”

See you at the market!

~Samantha Rofloc, Dexter Farmers Market Manager

Saturday Music Performance by The Turner Luce Band

Made up of 3 very talented gentlemen, The Turner Luce band returns to the DFM playing a variety of eclectic songs of various artists from the 1960s-2000s, with a mix of originals and instrumentals.