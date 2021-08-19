Two Area Bridges Scheduled for a Facelift

From WCRC

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) is pleased to announce it will rehabilitate and paint the E. Delhi Rd and Maple Rd/Foster Rd bridges over the Huron River in Scio and Ann Arbor Townships.

Why?

Painting of steel bridges is a cost-effective way to help preserve and extend the service life of these historic structures.

What will the process look like?

WCRC has contracted a professional bridge painting company to conduct this work. In order to perform this work, both single-lane bridges must be closed to ALL traffic during the project.

When will this project be completed?

Our contractor plans to begin work on both bridges in the Spring of 2022. We estimate that the E. Delhi Rd Bridge in Scio Township will be closed for approximately 4 weeks and the Maple Rd/Foster Rd Bridge in Ann Arbor Township will be closed for approximately 12 weeks.

Road advisories and project updates will be sent out once the project schedules are confirmed with the contractor next spring.

How can I get more information?

WCRC will hold a virtual public information meeting in the spring of 2022, prior to the start of this project. In addition, visit WCRC’s project page to subscribe to project update emails.

Photo: Google