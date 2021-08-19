Where's the garbage truck?

The word is out on GFL Environmental, whether seeing different posts on social media, or getting notification through the mail, or hearing about it at the local government meeting, or seeing full trash bins while driving down the road.

This trash service company is leaving Dexter Township.

In her update at the Aug. 17 board meeting, Dexter Township Supervisor Diane Ratkovich said many residents have probably noticed full trash cans around the township. She said she’s heard word that GFL is withdrawing from parts of Dexter Township and Livingston County.

Since some still have a full trash bin and knowing GFL might not be able to get to them soon enough, Ratkovich said GFL is doing a short term project at the township hall by placing a roll off dumpster there for its customers in the township to use.

Ratkovich said the township will try to keep track of it and call GFL when it’s full, but they hope people don’t take advantage of it.

Looking ahead, Ratkovich said she’s not sure of the percentage of the township GFL serviced, but she has started inquiring about other trash companies while wondering if a single hauler service is an idea.

The Sun Times News reached out to GFL about the matter after that township board meeting on the 17th and received a response the next day by email.

GFL spokesman Joseph Munem said GFL Environmental values service excellence to its customers, but “unfortunately, external factors caused by the COVID 19 pandemic, such as a national labor shortage and a lack of truck parts availability, have impacted our ability to maintain the high level of service our customers have come to expect from us, and we expect from ourselves.”

“As such, GFL must eliminate some of our residential customers with subscription service to maintain a consistent service level for communities with which we are contractually obligated,” Munem said.

To that end, he said GFL Environmental is withdrawing from providing some of its customers in rural areas with residential collection service after Friday, September 10, 2021.

Their last scheduled pick-up will be during the week beginning September 6, 2021.

“We will remove GFL-branded cart along with trash on the final day of pickup,” said Munem. “Impacted customers will need to arrange for a new service provider to begin servicing their residence effective Tuesday, September 13, 2021. GFL will issue refunds for any prepaid amounts for services not rendered after September 10, 2021, no action need be taken on the customer’s part.”

He said those customers affected by this withdrawal have already been mailed notifications.

“GFL is grateful for our customers’ business and very much appreciates the opportunity we had to serve them,” Munem said. “While we realize that finding an alternate service provider may be difficult under current market conditions, we hope that the transition may be made with minimal difficulty.”