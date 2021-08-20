Dexter firefighters earn their badges

The Dexter Area Fire Department held an important ceremony on August 19.

During the DAFD Board meeting, with family and friends in attendance, two firefighters, Luke Engstrom and Colin Strang, were presented with their badges.

Both are from the local area and were hired as volunteer staff to supplement the department’s full time staff.

In presenting the badges, DAFD Fire Chief Robert Smith described the tradition.

“Fire departments around the country hold many deep traditions that instill pride and honor within an organization,” Smith said. “None is more rewarding for so many people as that of recognizing a significant achievement by an individual becoming a Firefighter and pinning on the badge for the first time.”

Here is Smith’s speech in its entirety:

Adm. William F. Halsey

“There aren’t any great men. There are just great challenges that ordinary men like you and me are forced by circumstance to meet.”

As we are here to recognize the achievements of these young men it is sometimes difficult to decide who deserves the biggest thank you.

Tonight we have 2 ordinary men before us who began a journey about one year ago and took the challenge to complete the tasks necessary to become a firefighter.

In our business an ordinary person cannot simply walk into a fire station and become a firefighter and pin on badge the next day. We as public servants understand the uncertainty that we face every day, the new circumstances that come with each event, the daily challenges that we face. We must be sure that each candidate can always perform at an exceptional level.

Today we celebrate an event that occurs but once in a firefighters career. The transition from a probationary firefighter to a fully certified firefighter comes only after much hard work, training and mentorship. Let me give you a short review of the process that one goes through for the right to serve the citizens served by the Dexter Area Fire Department and become a part of our brotherhood.

Upon hire, our candidates must complete a series of training courses and testing that are mandated by the State of Michigan including Fire Fighter 1 and 2 training and testing, Michigan Medical First Responder Michigan Drivers Certification Program, Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations Course, Drivers Training, Ice and Water Rescue, and NIMS Training.

In addition, the candidate must attend departmental training in which they work with fellow firefighters to learn operations that are specific to the Dexter Area Fire Department. These training sessions enhance individual skills and teamwork within the organization and build a level of trust between co-workers whose lives may someday be entrusted to them. The recurring training classes at the fire department total approximately 72 hours per year. The candidate is also assigned a mentor and must spend time learning the operation of every piece of equipment and apparatus on the department.

Finally, the candidate responds to calls and performs duties that are commensurate to the training that they have completed.

While completing approximately 800 hours of training, each candidate is also holding down a full time job and participating in family activities. The commitment and sacrifices for this day to come are huge for many people beyond the candidate themselves.

First, the Officers and Firefighters of the department that must spend time working with candidates assisting them in preparing for the certification testing. Every candidate successful in making this transition reflects great credit on all members of the department. Without the mentorship process a candidates chances of success diminish greatly.

Second and most important is the support of a candidate’s family. I ask that the following family members here today stand and be recognized.

FF Luke Engstrom – Mother Bonnie Engstrom

FF Colin Strang – Mother Jenny Strang, Father Travis Strang and Brother Alex Strang

The tremendous probationary commitment requires many sacrifices on the part of each family. Mostly in the form of the candidate being away from home or missing family events to complete the training. To each family member here today, I say thank you and this should be a very proud day for you as well. You should take pride in the fact that without your support, this day would not have come. Thank you.

Please be seated.

Today, for the first time Luke Engstrom and Colin Strang will wear the Dexter Area Fire Department Firefighter Badge, a right that is reserved only for those who have proven their skills, abilities, desire and a commitment to the department and the residents we serve. Each of these members has selected any individual to pin their badge for the first time tonight. The honor of pinning goes to the individual who the candidate feels has been most influential in their success as a firefighter. Pinning a badge is an honor. I ask the following individuals to step forward.

Luke Engstrom – FF Steve Haas

Colin Strang – His mother, Jenny Strang

Please pin the badge.

Final words.

The journey and challenges are not over however. The training and challenges never end once the decision is made to become a fire fighter.

I’m sure that they welcome the new challenge as well. I personally have great faith in their abilities to meet this challenge as well.