Dexter XC Teams Open at Lamplighter Invite

The Dexter cross country teams opened their season at the first annual Lamplighter Invitational at Ford Field Park in Livonia Friday night and came home with strong finishes.

The Lamplighter was held at night with the girls’ race starting at 9:30 and the boys at 10:00 PM with music playing during the run under the lights.

The boys finished fourth out of eight schools with 109 points. Northville was first with 41 and Novi second with 54.

Adam Hauser led the Dreadnaughts with a ninth-place finish in 17:12.5, while Brandon Anderson was 15th in 17:38.8.

Josh Lamb was 18th in 17:50.4, Owen Ackerman 33rd

in 18:11.5, and Alex Hoffman 40th in 18:33.7 to round out the top five. Griffin Bentley was 44th in 18:41.2, Zachary Swain 47th

in 18:51.8, Rylan Teddy 49th in 19:02, Sam Gibson 63rd in 19:31, and Andy Jordan 71st in 19:43.8. Scott Smith finished 73rd

in 19:45.7, Caleb Snyder 79th in 20:13.1, Anthony Baker 84th

in 20:25.5, and Noah Cobb 95th in 22:13.7.

The girls finished fifth in their race with 115 points. Brighton came home first with 55 and Northville second with 56.

Amanda McGill led Dexter with a 7th place finish in 20:23.7.

Kate Varitek was 18th in 21:16.2, Hannah McComas 22nd in 21:31.1, Ashley Mitchell 25th in 21:40.8, and Annissa Sisson 44th in 22:28.3 to round out the top five finishers for Dexter.

Jessica Hoehn was 56th in 23:15.8, Antonia Bruckman 59th in 23:19.4, Quinn Hilla 66th in 23:52.1, Sydney Hamilton 67th in 23:52.2, Olivia Shaieb 70th in 23:55.6, Stella Niemi 82nd in 24:51.7, and Addison Streetman 88th

in 25:52.