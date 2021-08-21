Dexter Golfers Third at East Jackson

The Dexter girls’ golf team had a strong showing in its season opener with a third-place finish at the East Jackson Invitational August 18.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a team score of 423. Grosse Ile fired a scorching round of 329 to win the tournament and Lumen Christi was second with 389.

Olivia Naylor fired an 18-hole score of 94 to lead the Dreadnaughts, with Hannah Finch right behind with 105.

Marissa Genske and Camryn Chase each shot 112 and Clare McCormick 125.