Webster Fall Festival planners consider community safety

Planners of the Webster Fall Festival say they regret cancelling this year's event, but they are doing so with the health and safety of the community in mind.

The following was the message to Webster Township Historical Society board members announcing the decision:

"On Monday night, August 16, 32 members of the Fall Festival committee gathered for a meeting. After a presentation by Dr. Dan Chapman about mask safety and updates on the Delta variant of COVID-19, a discussion proceeded during which committee members weighed the pros and cons of hosting the festival this year.

Due to the cost of extra protection for workers and attendees alike in addition to not being able to have several of our money-making events and the fact that many of our target audience--young children--cannot get vaccines, the committee voted unanimously by secret ballot to cancel the Webster Fall Festival again this year. As a community-oriented festival, we believe this is in the best interest of everyone."

Last year's festival was also canceled due to COVID.