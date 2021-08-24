Dexter Area Historical Society 50th Anniversary Events

From DAHS

This year, the Dexter Area Historical Society is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of our founding. The society originally formed on July 29, 1971, and now proudly boasts of two historic buildings - The Dexter Area Museum and Gordon Hall.

A special Golden Anniversary Celebration and fundraiser to benefit Gordon Hall and DAHS will be held on Friday, September 10th from 7-10 pm at Gordon Hall. Come early at 6 pm to enjoy a guided tour through Gordon Hall and then join the party. Tickets are $50 per person and are available at our website: DexterHistory.org or call Ina at 734-395-4106.

Plaque commemorating DAHS’s 50 years from the Meijer Foundation. Photo: DAHS

2021 Gordon Hall Days will be on Saturday and Sunday, September 11th and 12th from 10 am to 4 pm and we welcome all. There will be tours of Gordon Hall, a Car show, demonstrations, craft displays, model trains, blacksmithing, beekeeping, and more! Entry donation is $5/person or $20/carload. All proceeds go to the Gordon Hall and DAHS.

For all events, we will follow CDC guidelines with masks optional for fully vaccinated persons.

Over the last 50 years we have had a number of dedicated volunteers who have believed in our purpose which is to:

“Preserve our history and inspire our community to connect the past with the future”

Gordon Hall is located at 8311 Island Lake Road, and the Dexter Area Museum is at 3443 Inverness, both in Dexter, Michigan 48130. Visit our website: DexterHistory.org, email us at DexMuseum@aol.com, or call us at 734-426-2519 with any questions.