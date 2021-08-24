Dreadnaught Marching Band Eager to Take the Field

From Dexter Band Boosters

After pandemic precautions kept them off the field for most of 2020, the 165 member Dexter High School Marching Band, commonly known as the Pride of Dexter, will be returning for the 2021 football season. Under the direction of Dr. Kenneth Moore and Mr. Andrew Damman, the Dexter Dreadnaught Marching Band will perform pregame and halftime performances during home football games at Al Ritt Stadium.

The 2021-2022 Dexter Dreadnaught Marching Band is led by senior drum majors Delaney Christy, Audrey Hudson, and Cole Scheller. Color Guard captain is Eden Gibson, and percussion captains are Archer Horner, Jonny Adamczyk, and Nick Berenson.

For the 2021-2022 school year the Dreadnaught Marching Band will play music by The Beatles. The band’s first performance will take place on Friday, August 27 at Wayne State University where the Dexter High School football team will be playing Birmingham Groves in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic. The first home football game at Al Ritt Stadium will be Friday, September 10 when the Dreadnaughts host Bedford at 7:00 pm.

The annual Dreadnaught Marching Band Camp was held at Hillsdale College, August 1-6, 2021. The Directors and Dexter Band Boosters would like to thank LaFontaine Chevrolet, Dexter for the use of a Chevy Silverado which was used to transport the percussion/ equipment trailer, and a Chevy Equinox for use by the band directors.

The Dexter Band Boosters would also like to thank parent volunteer, Mike Sikora, for his many years of volunteer service. Mike has served as chair of marching band camp for the past eight years and camp chaperone for many of those years. Additionally, Mike has coordinated several band trips (Disney World and New York City). Mike's wife, Tracie, served as band camp photographer for many years, and their daughter, Alex, currently serves as band camp field staff. The Sikoras have four children (Alex, Brenna, Connor, and Alayna) who have all been members of the Dexter Community Schools' band program.

To learn more about the Dreadnaught Marching Band, please visit our website: https://dexterbands.org/