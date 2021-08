The Dexter girls' golf team had another strong showing by coming home with a fifth-place finish at Milford's Sander Memorial Monday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a team score of 424. Ann Arbor Skyline won the tournament with a score of 356 with Milford second with 373.

Olivia Naylor and Hannah Finch each fired rounds of 101 to lead Dexter.

Clare McCormick followed with a 108, Marissa Genske and Sadie VanNatter shot 114.