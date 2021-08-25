Dexter Police Report, July 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reports that in July, there were 206 calls for service which is up 6% from 2020 with 194 calls. During this time 98 traffic stops were made resulting in 10 citations. Other calls include one assault, two medical assists, and four traffic crashes.

WCSO reports the following as noteworthy events during the month:

On July 1, deputies investigated a Fraud Complaint in the 7200 Block of Ulrich Street. Unknown suspect(s) used a check scam to defraud the complainant. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On July 17, deputies investigated a Malicious Destruction of Property report in the area/intersection of Baker and Main Streets. Unknown suspect(s) damaged a crosswalk sign pole and fled in an unknown direction. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On July 28, deputies collected approximately 18 pounds of prescription medications from the Dexter Sheriff’s Office Sub Station and logged the medication for destruction.