Dexter Council Talks Traffic and Signs

At its August 23 meeting, the Dexter City Council tackled the long-standing challenge of traffic in the City.

Right Turns Only at Central Street

A 2017 traffic study of downtown Dexter showed that during heavy commute times, drivers stop on Main St. to allow vehicles to turn left from Central onto Main or vice versa. The study concluded this action contributed to the congestion experienced during the morning and afternoon commutes. One suggested remedy is to allow right turns only coming out of and going onto Central from Main.

Councilmember Michels began the discussion. “Congestion is not necessarily bad,” he said. “When cars are going slower, it’s safer for pedestrians and easier for pedestrians to cross.”

Michels also pointed out that prohibiting left turns is only needed twice a day during the commutes. “It is a really hard sell for someone who comes out that at eleven-o-clock at night when there are no cars anywhere to be found and tell them, they cannot turn left,” he said.

Michels also suggested putting a traffic island on Main at Central to allow only right turns at the intersection.

Councilmember Griffin suggested getting more current information on the impact the left turns are actually having on the overall traffic pattern. Griffin also suggested “revisiting the conversation about extending Central to Baker, connecting that and getting rid of that funky intersection, has the potential to address the truck route situation and address this intersection.”

The conversation ended with City Manager Breyer circling back to the City’s engineers for a deeper evaluation of the need for and impact of “Right Turn Only” signage at the intersection.

No Parking Signage on 5th Street

Fifth Street between Central and Terry St. has ample space for parking along its shoulders. The City has received complaints of vehicles parked too close to the alley coming out from behind The Fillmore. The complaint is that vehicles parked too close to the alley obstruct drivers’ view of Fifth when pulling out of the alley.

The Council discussed placing signs prohibiting parking within 15 feet of the alley entrance. The Council directed Mr. Breyer to work with city engineers on a formal plan to bring back to the Council.

Broad Street Speed Limit

The City has recently received concerns from residents over the use of Broad St. as Dexter’s designated truck route, precisely the speed at which trucks travel on the street. Residents have asked the City to reevaluate the use of Broad St. as a truck route and help enforce the 25 mph speed limit.

The Council discussed improving the number and placement of speed limit signs on the road. Mr. Breyer will work with DPW on the City’s initial strategy of speed limit signs.

Pedestrian Only Stencils

Also in response to a community concern, the Council discussed communicating to the public that the downtown sidewalks are for pedestrians only. Not wanting to add more signage to the area, the Council expressed its preference for sidewalk stencils.

“In my mind, this is a great opportunity to work with the schools,” said Michels. “It would be fun to work with some of the art classes to design some stencils.”

Mr. Breyer will reach out to the schools to see if they might have interest in the project. He will also work with the DPW on the application of the stencils.

Traverse City sidewalk stencils. Councilmember Griffin expressed support for positive messaging of what to do, such as “Walk Your Bike,” instead of the negative connotation stemming from prohibitive symbols.

Farmers Market Signage

A downtown business owner expressed concern over the reduction of parking spots from the creation of the parklet conjoined with the special designation for Farmers Market parking. The owner suggested removing the restrictive parking signs at the market to allow others to use the spots. In its discussion, the Council was reluctant to remove the signs.

“Parking turnover is essential for farmers markets to function well, and it’s such a small amount of time,” said Michels. “I would be in favor of either covering up or removing the signs out of farmers market season.”

“I do feel empathy for the situation that (the business owner) is in, as I can imagine that’s it’s difficult not having those spaces in front of her business,” added Student Rep Alex Gilbert. “I do know that even though you might have to walk a little bit more, there is always parking somewhere.”

“We did have a parking study done at the kickoff of the Master Plan Update showing over 900 parking spaces within a five-minute walk,” said Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol.

Aniol stated that she has superimposed Briarwood Mall over downtown Dexter at the same scale and found that the walk into the mall from parking is farther than it is to walk into downtown from surrounding parking areas. “It really is perception, and all we can do is continue to try and educate people on that.”

Councilmember Griffin also stated that she is still discovering new places to park. The Council decided to leave the Farmers Market signs in place.

Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol reported that a parking study for the Master Plan Update showed more than 900 parking spots within a 5-minute walk of the downtown.

Championship Signage

With the Dexter Little League Majors Softball All Star Team winning the State Championship in July, the Council was prompted to discuss which teams could be included on the championship lists posted on the city limit signs. The little league team is a club team. Historically, the signs have been used only for the public school teams that have won championships.

“I’m generally supportive,” said Griffin. “I suppose you have the potential of lots of organizations may be wanting to be listed on the sign.” As an alternative, Griffin suggested the use of a congratulatory banner over Main St.

“I worry that if we approve this, then there’s not really a clear place where we can draw a line and say, ‘Yes, this is who we’re going to put on our sign. No, this is who we’re not going to,’” said Gilbert. He supported Griffin’s idea of a banner.

Breyer suggested drawing up a congratulatory proclamation to which Mayor Keough and others agreed.

