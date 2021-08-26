Dexter Tennis Splits Pair of Matches

The Dexter boys' tennis team picked up its first win of the season Wednesday at the Dreadnaughts defeated Milan 6-2 after an 0-4 start to the season.

The match of the day was at one-singles when Noah Enyedy rallied from a set down and took the third set in a marathon 17-15 win. He took the match 2-6, 6-1, 17-15 for the Dreadnaughts.

Connor Kniesteadt picked up a 6-0, 6-2 win at three-singles for Dexter.

Nate Guinta/Allen Labadie won a three-set tiebreaker 10-6 to pull out a 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 win at one-doubles.

Cole Arnedt/Dom Sortor won 6-1, 6-1 at two-doubles, Lucas Anderson/Cole Sheldon 6-2, 6-1 at three-doubles, and Derrick Nelson/Andrew Guinta 6-0, 6-1 at four-doubles.

Dexter dropped a tough 5-4 decsion to Canton Tuesday.

Kniesteadt was the lone singles winner with a 6-1, 7-5 victory at three-singles.

Arnedt/Sortor won 6-3, 6-3 at two-doubles, Anderson/Sheldon 6-1/6-1 at three-doubles, and Nelson/Guinta 5-7, 7-6, 11-9 in the match of the day.